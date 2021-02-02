Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 5.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.