Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Shares of FB stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.29 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

