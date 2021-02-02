Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

