Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 206,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 89,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $706.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.81.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.