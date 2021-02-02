Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Feb 2nd, 2021


Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 206,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 89,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $706.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.81.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

