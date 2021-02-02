FantasyGold Trading 63.8% Higher Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. FantasyGold has a market cap of $146,159.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

