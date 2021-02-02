FantasyGold Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $100,497.70 and $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

