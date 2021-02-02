Fantom (FTM) Trading 131.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $309.37 million and $111.55 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 131.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00066622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00822608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.18 or 0.04616652 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00035745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

