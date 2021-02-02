Fantom Price Up 111.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Fantom has a market cap of $359.12 million and $167.14 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 111.5% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00823958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.90 or 0.04656669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.