FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Hits $11.43 on Top Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be bought for about $11.43 or 0.00032791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.