Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0223

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $44,176.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010280 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.