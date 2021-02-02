Feathercoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.61 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $53,749.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

