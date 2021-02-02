FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FedEx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 72.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

