Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.60. 205,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 401,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

