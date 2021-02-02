Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.42. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 323,836 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

