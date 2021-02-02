FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 1,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

FFW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

