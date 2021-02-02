Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -717.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

