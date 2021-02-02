Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Repurchase 100,000,000 Stock

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:FIS traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,088. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

