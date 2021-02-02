Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $7.40. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

