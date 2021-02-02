Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 161,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,868. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

