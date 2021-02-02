Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 161,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,868. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
