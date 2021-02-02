Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 15,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 339,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

