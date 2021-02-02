Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 2,901 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 144,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.