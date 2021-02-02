Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $32,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $1,366,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,369 shares of company stock worth $5,714,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

