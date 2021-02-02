Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 4,116 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.38. 91,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

