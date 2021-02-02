Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 180,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.