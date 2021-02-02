Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 341,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,178. The company has a market capitalization of $400.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

