Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,936,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,710,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

