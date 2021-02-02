Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $10.40 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,917 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 145,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Argus raised their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

