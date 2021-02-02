Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $100.43 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.44% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $100,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,508. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

