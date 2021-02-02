Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 47,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

CMCSA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,762,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

