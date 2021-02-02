Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $24.84 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125,631 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.98% of Cabot worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cabot by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cabot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $403,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Cabot stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 16,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,291. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

