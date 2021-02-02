Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $26.06 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,364. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.49 and a 200-day moving average of $322.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.