Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.17. 255,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,565. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

