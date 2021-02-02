Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.16. 425,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $160.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

