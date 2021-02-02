Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.06% of State Street worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in State Street by 19,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in State Street by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,793,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in State Street by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. 73,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

