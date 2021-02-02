Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 19,032 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. 232,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

