Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 8,721 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

NYSE PSA traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $231.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

