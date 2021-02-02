Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 936 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.78. The company had a trading volume of 129,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $322.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

