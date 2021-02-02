Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.32% of CMC Materials worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

