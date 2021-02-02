Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,785 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $6.58 on Tuesday, hitting $275.53. 23,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

