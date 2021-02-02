Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 36,402 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 8,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

