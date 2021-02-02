Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

