Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 221,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,304. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.