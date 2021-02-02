Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 207,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of FDUS opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.65.
FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.