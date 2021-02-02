Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 12,907 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.