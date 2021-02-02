Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 510 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

