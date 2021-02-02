Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $200,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 99.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

