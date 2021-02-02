Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

