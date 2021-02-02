Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$11.50. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.15. 141,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.59. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4752831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

