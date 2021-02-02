FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.26. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,627 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.