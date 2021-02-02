Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $22.53 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $175.61 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.99 or 0.90778522 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 47,957,221 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

